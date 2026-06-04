India, Venezuela Discuss Long-Term Energy Partnership Amid Hormuz Disruptions

The Dividend Problem & More

As per reports, the Indian side raised the issue of ONGC Videsh Ltd, the state-run exploration company which holds equity stakes in two Venezuelan oil projects and has been unable to repatriate more than $500mn in accumulated dividends. "It's a public sector company's money, but it is an issue that is on the table, and they are very sensitive to this issue," Tandon said, adding that the matter was an active part of ongoing discussions with Caracas.