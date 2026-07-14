'Going To Bring Bus That Flies In Air', Says Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said India is planning to introduce a "flying bus."
The technology could ease congestion on crowded urban routes.
Studies are underway for Delhi-Manesar, Bengaluru and Pune corridors.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government is exploring the introduction of a “flying bus” as part of its efforts to modernise public transport and ease congestion in Indian cities.
Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Gadkari said the proposed system reflects the Centre’s wider push to adopt advanced and low-emission mobility technologies.
“Now I am going to bring a bus that flies in the air,” the minister said.
The term “flying bus”, as used by Gadkari, generally refers to an aerial pod-based transport system rather than a conventional bus capable of flight. The minister has previously backed technologies such as aerial pods, electric aircraft and drones as possible components of India’s future transport network.
Aerial Pod Routes Under Study
In an interview with news agency ANI earlier this year, Gadkari said the government was examining the feasibility of an aerial pod system on heavily congested routes.
“...We want to start a pod system in the air from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar because there is a lot of traffic on this road. We are doing the same study in Bengaluru,” he said.
Gadkari added that a feasibility study was also underway in Pune, with the broader objective of making public transport “easier”.
The proposed network is expected to use small electric pods operating on elevated tracks. Such systems are designed to transport passengers directly to their destinations without stopping at every station.
What Are Flying Buses?
Flying buses are generally described as a form of personal rapid transit based on aerial pods. These small, electrically powered vehicles run on elevated guideways and operate on demand.
Unlike conventional buses or metro systems, aerial pods are designed to carry a limited number of passengers, usually between two and six, directly to a selected destination without intermediate stops.
Some proposed pod systems are designed to reach speeds of up to 240 kmph, although their actual speed and capacity depend on the technology, route design and safety requirements.
The concept is intended to reduce road congestion, lower emissions and offer faster public transport on routes where expanding conventional road or rail infrastructure may be difficult.