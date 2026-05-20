Nitin Gadkari Announces Construction On Six Road Infrastructure Projects in NCR To Begin By Next April

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alongside Union Ministers Ajay Tamta, Harsh Malhotra and Krishan Pal Gurjar and other Delhi and Haryana ministers, attended the review meeting. Gadkari said three major state highways taken over by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently, would be redeveloped into six-lane-signal-free express connectors. The construction is expected to begin in December. The project includes areas from Ashram to Badarpur, Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Border, and Vasant Kunj to Faridabad.