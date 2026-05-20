Nitin Gadkari Announces Construction On Six Road Infrastructure Projects in NCR To Begin By Next April

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday announced work on six major road infrastructure projects, including three corridors connection the Urban Extension Road II with the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and the Delhi-Katra Expressway.
The project is almost completed and set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.
The minister announced that inert material from sanitary landfill sites would replace soil in all Delhi road projects.
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday announced work on six major road infrastructure projects, including three corridors connection the Urban Extension Road II with the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and the Delhi-Katra Expressway. The aim is to ease the chronic traffic congestion across the NCR region, and will begin between October this year and November next year.
The announcement came after the minister reviewed the progress of the six-lane access-controlled highway that links the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Ring-Road-Maharani Bagh.
The highway will also provide seamless connectivity between the Noida International Airport in Jewar and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The project is almost completed and set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon as per The Indian Express.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alongside Union Ministers Ajay Tamta, Harsh Malhotra and Krishan Pal Gurjar and other Delhi and Haryana ministers, attended the review meeting. Gadkari said three major state highways taken over by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently, would be redeveloped into six-lane-signal-free express connectors. The construction is expected to begin in December. The project includes areas from Ashram to Badarpur, Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Border, and Vasant Kunj to Faridabad.
Gadkari said that two-lane secondary service roads on both sides of UER II are proposed, at an estimated cost of 6,400 crore, to improve access to residential areas and commercial hubs.
UER II, identified as NH-344M, is a 75.7-km six-lane access-controlled expressway serving as the capital’s third Ring Road. Beginning at Alipur, it passes through Rohini, Mundka, Najafgarh and Dwarka, and culminates near Mahipalpur at the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. In an effort to make the project sustainable, the minister announced that inert material from sanitary landfill sites would replace soil in all Delhi road projects.