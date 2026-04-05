BJP Opposed To Infiltrators, Not Against Muslims; Bright Prospects In Assam, Bengal: Gadkari

Summary of this article
Nitin Gadkari says BJP opposes infiltration, not Muslims, and is confident of victory in Assam and West Bengal polls.
Dismisses rigging allegations by Mamata Banerjee, says national interest should guide issues like electoral roll revision.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday asserted that the BJP opposes infiltrators but is not against Muslims, expressing confidence in the party’s prospects in Assam and West Bengal.
Assembly elections in Assam are scheduled for April 9, while West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.
“I strongly believe that we will win in both Assam and West Bengal. It is the BJP's policy to take everyone together, irrespective of one's religion. We are opposed to infiltrators but are not against Muslims,” Gadkari told PTI.
Emphasising development, he said large-scale infrastructure investments and governance remain central to the party’s campaign. Projects worth about Rs 5 lakh crore are being implemented across the Northeast, including Assam, with Rs 1.5 lakh crore already completed, Rs 1.5–2 lakh crore under way, and another Rs 2 lakh crore in the pipeline.
These initiatives, particularly in roads, highways and logistics, are aimed at improving connectivity, boosting trade, and accelerating economic growth in the region.
The remarks come as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government seeks to retain power in Assam, highlighting its development record and welfare measures.
Reiterating inclusivity, Gadkari said the BJP’s opposition is directed at illegal infiltration, not any religious community. Addressing a rally in Assam, he added that while India could offer shelter to those with shared heritage, it could not accept illegal entrants as it would turn the country into a “dharamshala”.
Calling unity in diversity “our essence”, he said the party supports constitutional rights for all and referred to citizenship provisions for persecuted minorities under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
In West Bengal, he claimed there is growing public support for political change and expressed confidence the BJP would make significant gains, while adding that the party would focus on governance rather than “unnecessary political confrontation”. The BJP has been working to expand its presence in the state after emerging as a key opposition force in the 2021 elections.
Responding to allegations by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a covert attempt to influence the polls, Gadkari said national interest should guide such issues.
“We do not want to enter into any kind of politics on national issues. We should look at issues (like SIR) keeping the nation’s interest supreme,” he said.
(with pti inputs)