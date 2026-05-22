West Bengal Voter List Appeals: Tribunals Clear Just 0.26% Of 25 Lakh Cases

Geographically, the distribution of case resolutions has been highly uneven. The districts of Kolkata North and Kolkata South collectively accounted for 1,777 disposals, representing about 27 per cent of the total cases resolved across the state. The tribunal overseeing these two urban electoral districts was chaired by retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, who stepped down on May 7 due to personal reasons. More than 51,000 appeals are still pending in these two Kolkata districts alone.