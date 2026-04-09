Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Deleted 90 Lakh Voters to Sway Bengal Polls

TMC chief vows legal challenge, claims electoral roll revision aimed at influencing elections

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Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Deleted 90 Lakh Voters to Sway Bengal Polls
Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Deleted 90 Lakh Voters to Sway Bengal Polls Photo: Representative Image
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  • Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of removing over 90 lakh names from West Bengal’s voter lists to gain political advantage.

  • She said the TMC will move court to restore deleted voters following the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

  • Banerjee also alleged harassment of Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states, calling it part of a broader narrative.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of deleting names of over 90 lakh people from the voter lists to grab power in the state and asserted that her party will win the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public rally at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas, the TMC supremo said the ruling party would move a court to ensure that all those deleted from the electoral rolls are reinstated

“You deleted names of over 90 lakh people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win,” she said while attacking the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision exercise in the state.

Guwahati: Elderly people show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes during the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Guwahati, Thursday, April 9, 2026. - PTI
Assembly Elections 2026 : Steady Voter Turnout Marks Opening Hours Of Polls In Three Regions

BY Outlook News Desk

Her comments came after nearly 91 lakh voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the completion of the SIR exercise in the state.

The TMC supremo also alleged, “People are being tortured in BJP-ruled states for speaking in Bengali. It terms Bengali as a foreign language, and described Bengali-speaking people as infiltrators.”

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