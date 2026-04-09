Assembly Elections 2026 : Steady Voter Turnout Marks Opening Hours Of Polls In Three Regions

Guwahati: Elderly people show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes during the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Guwahati, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Photo: PTI

Guwahati: Elderly people show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes during the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Guwahati, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Photo: PTI