NFHS-6: Southern States Lead India’s Diabetes And Obesity Rankings

Kerala leads the country in diabetes prevalence among both men and women. Nearly one in three men (31.9 per cent) and close to three in ten women (28.9 per cent) either have high blood sugar levels or are on medication for diabetes. Tamil Nadu follows closely, with diabetes affecting 26.7 per cent of men and 25.2 per cent of women. Karnataka and Telangana have also recorded substantial increases, indicating that the trend is spreading across the region.