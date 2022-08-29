7 Signs That Indicate You Could Have Diabetes 

We often ignore warning signals that indicate the onset of diabetes, an illness that's far more rampant in India than you could imagine. Here's what you should be looking out for.

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease that is growing around the world – more so in India. Our country has the second-highest population in the world at 1.3 billion, which also means that the number of diabetic patients is sizeable. As per the International Diabetes Federation , 72.9 million adults suffered from diabetes in 2017. In fact, it was also observed that the illness was far more pronounced in urban areas.

But how does one tackle diabetes in the early stage, before it gets uncontrolled? Are there any signs and symptoms that can indicate its onset? The answer is yes.

Signs and symptoms of diabetes

Here are a few early warning signs of diabetes that you must watch out for:

• Hunger and fatigue

These are very common symptoms that can be confused with other conditions too – but if you continue to observe these signs for a while, make sure you get yourself checked for diabetes. But why do people with diabetes feel more hungry and tired?

That's because when you eat food, your body breaks it down into glucose and it is then utilised by the cells for energy. Your cells need insulin to take in glucose. In case your body doesn't have the capacity to make enough insulin, the glucose can't get into the cells. This can cause hunger and fatigue.

• Urinating often and feeling extreme thirst

Medical practitioners suggest that a normal individual has to urinate anytime between four and seven times a day. When you suffer from diabetes, your body raises your blood sugar levels and uses fluids, causing your body to make more urine. Also, because you are peeing more often, you may also feel more thirsty than usual.

• Dry mouth and itchiness in the skin

Once again, since your blood sugar levels are up and your body uses fluids to make pee, there's a lack of moisture. This may cause dehydration, leading your mouth to dry up often. You could be drinking more water than usual then! Moreover, when your skin lacks moisture, it could get dry and in turn, itchy too.

• Blurred vision

When your body has fluctuating levels of fluids, the lenses in your eyes can experience swelling. This can cause your eyes to change shape, leading to blurred vision. The next time you observe any issue in the eye or can't see properly, get your blood sugar levels tested.

• Sores or cuts that take time to heal

Most of us get hurt without notice. A scratch here or sore there is nothing to worry about, but if they do not go away with time, it's a sign of diabetes. That's because high blood sugar levels can damage your blood flow and lead to nerve issues. This can cause trouble in healing sores or cuts.

• Yeast infections

Both men and women are highly prone to yeast infections, especially if they suffer from diabetes. Yeast thrives on glucose, and can grow in any warm and moist folds of the skin, including between your toes and fingers, under your breasts, or even your genitals.

• Numbness of hands and feet

This is another common indicator of diabetes, especially if you have uncontrolled blood sugar levels. Why does this happen? Because of nerve damage. Watch out for this sign along with others to take action at the earliest.

The last word

Since diabetes is on the rise, it is important to follow a healthy lifestyle – eat clean, move your body regularly, follow a good sleep routine, and keep your stress levels in check. And in case your body indicates any signs of diabetes, do not wait until it's too late. Get yourself checked right away and take the requisite action!