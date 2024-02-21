How To Maximise Your Skincare By Understanding Your Skin Type?

Did you know that every skin type reacts differently to each ingredient? Commercial products made for the entire population may not really be the best bet for your skin! That's why it is important to know your unique skin type.



The world of skincare looks so different today. There are a ton of products available that promise a gorgeous complexion. This also leaves us utterly confused, because you really don't know what to pick. We have the missing piece to the puzzle – you need to understand your skin type to move further.



There are several kinds of skin types – normal, oily, dry, combination, and sensitive. How do you determine these? There are various factors that define it – the size of your pores, the degree of oil and moisture in your skin, and its sensitivity to environmental irritants. The need of every skin is very different, which is why you must choose your products carefully.