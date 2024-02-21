How To Maximise Your Skincare By Understanding Your Skin Type?

Did you know that every skin type reacts differently to each ingredient? Commercial products made for the entire population may not really be the best bet for your skin! That's why it is important to know your unique skin type.
The world of skincare looks so different today. There are a ton of products available that promise a gorgeous complexion. This also leaves us utterly confused, because you really don't know what to pick. We have the missing piece to the puzzle – you need to understand your skin type to move further.
There are several kinds of skin types – normal, oily, dry, combination, and sensitive. How do you determine these? There are various factors that define it – the size of your pores, the degree of oil and moisture in your skin, and its sensitivity to environmental irritants. The need of every skin is very different, which is why you must choose your products carefully.
Understanding your skin type
Normal skin: If you have normal skin, you are truly blessed. This type of skin doesn't experience dryness or too much oiliness. It is also free of acne and any kind of sensitivity.
Dry skin: Are you someone who suffers from dry skin? If you have a flaky and rough texture, that could be you.
Oily skin: This skin type is generally characterised by enlarged pores, blackheads, pimples, or blemishes.
Combination skin: A peculiar skin type, where an individual has oily T-zone but dry cheeks.
Sensitive skin: Do you find yourself struggling with redness, especially after shaving or cleansing? Is irritation always there? This means you have sensitive skin.
Here's how you can determine your skin type
Blotting sheet method: Take a sheet of paper and gently pat it on your face. Hold this paper in bright light. In case you hardly see any oil, you have dry skin. If you rub it across your T-zone and there's oil, you have combination skin. In case the paper has oil all over, you have oily skin.
Bare-faced method: Begin by cleansing your skin and pat dry gently. Do not apply anything after this, and check your cheeks, neck, nose, and forehead for any shine. If your skin experiences tightness, you are likely to have dry skin. If your nose and forehead are shiny, you have combination skin. In case every part of your face is shiny, you have oily skin.
How to take care of your skin
If you have normal skin, don't think you don't need to take care. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and moisturise your skin to prevent it from overproducing sebum. Always remove your makeup before sleeping. Even if you don't wear makeup, wash your face every night before you sleep.
For those with oily skin, try and use a lightweight moisturiser that works well for your skin. Drink enough water to keep your skin hydrated and don't forget to wash your face, at least twice a day. If you are someone who loves makeup, try using non-comedogenic products that won't clog your pores. Also, use gentle cleansers and do not scrub.
Dry skin can be painful, so try and moisturise your skin right after bathing. Even if you feel like it, don't spend too much time in the shower. Pat your skin gently, while drying yourself up. Use a humidifier, so that your skin doesn't lose its natural moisture.
In the case of combination skin, use gentle cleansers and exfoliate once in a while. Go for an oil-free sunscreen and use a range of products that cater to both oily and dry skin types.
Those with sensitive skin must always conduct a patch test, before they use anything. Also, make sure you do not overdo your skincare routine. Use a mild, sulfate-free cleanser that is formulated with soothing ingredients.
The last word
Understanding our skin type is crucial to taking good care of it. Know your skin and determine what it needs, so that you can accordingly use products. Take some time and develop a good skincare routine and in case you have any concerns, you could always consult a reliable dermatologist.