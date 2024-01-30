What Is Biohacking And How Does It Help Us?

You may have heard of the term 'biohacking' several times by now, but why is it making waves? For the uninitiated, it means making changes to your chemistry and your physiology through science, to increase your vitality. All in all, it helps to optimise your body and brain.

But did you know the concept of biohacking can also extend to real estate? Buyers are looking for spaces that can provide them with a sense of well-being, and we think it's a great idea. Before we get to the details, let's understand the basics of biohacking.

A little more about biohacking

As the name suggests, biohacking is a concept that shows that hacking your biology is possible. This means that we can boost the functions of the body and mind in several ways. There have been several researchers who have gone on to say that lifestyle diseases and even aging can be tackled with certain techniques.

If you believe that biohacking requires all forms of technology, that's not true at all. It can be something as simple as fasting, meditation, or even yoga. The next time you decide to follow a keto diet, or take nutritional supplements, remember that you are biohacking.

Of course, there are several luxury spas that are leveling up biohacking by offering cellular renewal, reversing skin damage or even aging, and more.

How does it help us?

There's a reason why we all want to master the art of biohacking. A few may want to feel better in their bodies, others may want to be smarter. Another section of people doesn't want to get sick too often, and that's why they are ready to try out any hack. And if you have found a certain solution to help alleviate pain and other issues caused by an illness – you also want to go further. That means you want to unleash your peak performance!

While the activities that you undertake to biohack your body may be rather simple, what differentiates it is how you approach them with a particular mindset. Some biohacks have sound backing through scientific research, while others are still being experimented with.

Is biohacking possible at home?

What if we said that the answer is yes? There are several ways in which biohacking is possible, right from the comfort of your home.

One could use red light therapy beds to alleviate pain and enhance metabolism in the body. What's more, this technique also helps you get your dose of vitamin D.

Hyperbaric oxygen chambers also offer 100% oxygen that has been purified and at the same time, pressurised. This helps to tackle inflammation in the body.

Cryotherapy chambers can also be set up at home. These have very low temperatures inside that can help you revitalize your mind and body.

If relaxation is on your mind, don't forget to go for dry float tanks. These can help you unwind like no other, without having to touch saline water.

There are also infrared saunas that use specialised lamps to nourish the body. Remember these are not like regular saunas, where the body heats up due to the effect of ambient air being warmed up.

Plunge pools are great for aquatic exercises and can be set up at home.

There are several other ways in which you can incorporate biohacking in your spaces. Of course, every individual is different and can come up with different solutions.

The last word

Biohacking may be the newest trend on the block – but it can really help enhance your life in many ways. Whether it's making certain changes in your daily routine or optimising your space to feel better – there are several ways in which you can incorporate this technique into your life. So, what's your plan?