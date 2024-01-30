There Is A 'Tomato Flu' Outbreak In India - Here's What You Need To Know

Probably not a new virus, but a manifestation of hand, foot, and mouth disease

Yet another "highly contagious" virus outbreak has been reported in India. As medical experts continue to battle COVID-19 and monkeypox, a new virus called tomato flu has emerged in India among children under 5 years of age. Based on a report published by The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, the rare viral infection is considered non-life-threatening and endemic. In Kerala, the virus was first reported on 6 May 2022. Since then, over 80 cases have been reported and the virus has spread to other regions.

As we explain exactly what this disease is, this article will demystify the story of the Tomato Flu outbreak.

Tomato flu: what is it?

Children under the age of 5 are most likely to suffer from tomato flu, which causes skin irritation, dehydration, and rashes. There is a possibility that it is not a new viral infection but the aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children. Some studies suggest tomato flu is a new variant of viral hand, foot, and mouth disease, an infectious disease that mainly targets young children and immunocompromised adults.

Red, painful blisters appear on the body and gradually grow into the size of tomatoes that give the flu its name.

Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever Symptoms

Initial symptoms of tomato flu are similar to those of dengue fever, rashes, and severe joint pain. It causes rashes and blisters on the skin and irritation similar to those caused by the monkeypox virus. Symptoms may also include:

Experiencing fatigue

Having cramps

Feeling nauseated

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Having a fever

Dehydration

Inflammation of the joints

Aches in the body

Tomato Flu's mystery

It is still unclear what caused the tomato virus outbreak. Medical experts and researchers are investigating the tomato fever virus further.

So far, 'tomato flu' is believed to be called 'Hand Foot Mouth disease. Coxsackievirus is the most common enterovirus responsible for this disease. Usually, it affects children under five years old. This is not the same disease as foot and mouth disease in cattle. In most cases, the pain disappears on its own after a few days, although pain relief may help in some cases.

It is highly contagious and can spread through close contact and air, according to the doctor.

Tomato Flu Prevention Techniques

Until more research is done to understand the causes and devise a treatment, it is best to adopt precautionary measures to keep our children healthy, listed below are a few of them::

Stay away from people who are infected.

Make sure they don't shake hands, play, or hug children with tomato fever.

Keep children's hygiene up and prevent them from picking their noses or sucking their thumbs.

If they have a runny nose or cough, tell them to use a handkerchief when they sneeze or cough.

Do not share toys, clothing, food, or other items with children who do not have the disease.

Whenever you touch these blisters, tell them not to scratch or rub them.

Drink plenty of water, milk, juice, etc., to keep your children hydrated.

You should isolate your child if they show symptoms of tomato fever.

Your children's utensils, clothes, toys, and other items should be regularly cleaned and sanitized.

Using warm water to bathe or clean your child's skin is recommended.

Your child should eat nutrient-rich foods and immunity boosters.

It's strange

Ever since the Covid pandemic began, viruses have been doing strange things like the seasonal winter viruses spreading, also no one is sure why children developed hepatitis in 2021. Monkeypox outbreaks outside of Africa were rare until 2022.

The tomato flu rash is unusually large and not typical of HFMD. We'll have to wait and see why. As a result, laboratory testing for viruses is critical for detecting the cause of a tomato flu rash. Despite this, fewer than 100 tomato flu cases have been reported since early May. Therefore, it is likely that the outbreak has been contained.

It is currently not possible to treat or prevent tomato flu with antiviral drugs or vaccines. Further research is needed to identify potential treatments.