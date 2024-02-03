Over the years, vaping has become a trend. Some are advocates of this practice, while others advise against doing it for its ill effects on your health. In India, the decision to ban vaping was announced in 2019, by the Prohibition of E-cigarettes Act, 2019. This was received with mixed reactions – but is it really justified to stop the use of this product?

Before we really evaluate if this is a healthy or unhealthy practice, it is essential to understand what vaping really is.

Understanding vaping

Whether you call it a vape or e-cigarette, the most popular alternative to nicotine-infused cigarettes contains a liquid that is heated and then inhaled like a regular one. The difference here is that it's battery-powered. The liquid that is filled into e-cigarettes is tobacco-derived nicotine, flavourings, propylene glycol, glycerin, and other ingredients. When this liquid mixture is heated, it forms an aerosol that is inhaled.

Although there are many who consider this a healthier alternative to cigarettes, it is pretty delusional. That's because you are not inhaling water vapours; this is also tobacco smoke.

Are vapes flavoured?

You may have seen vape machines coming in different flavours, shapes, as well as sizes. This is largely to appeal to the younger generation. As per a recent study conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, these vapes come in flavours like candy, chocolate, and even more. What's more, these e-cigarettes also contain ultrafine particles as well as heavy metals that can increase the risk of cancer.

Why is vaping dangerous?

Just like traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes are equally dangerous. But why is it so? Well, there are several reasons that make it an unhealthy practice.

● Causes heart and lung damage

If vaping is something you do frequently, you are bound to get impacted by the practice. Your heart and lungs can really suffer, especially because with vaping, the nicotine is delivered to the body rather quickly. Vaping or smoking e-cigarettes can cause lung irritation and the ultrafine particles present in them can damage your heart. What's more, it can also increase the risk of cancer, due to the presence of acrolein, lead, and formaldehyde.

● Leads to nicotine addiction

Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, reveals a study by the American Journal of Public Health. Since nicotine releases dopamine or the feel-good hormone in your blood, there's a high chance that you may get addicted.

Even if you try getting rid of the habit, you may have several withdrawal symptoms, including difficulty in concentration, restlessness, insomnia, and increased appetite.

● Affects the mental health of adolescents

Since e-cigarettes target the younger generation or try to appease adolescents, they may get trapped easily. If that happens, not only will it harm their body physically, but will also impact their mental health. That's because due to increased stress, youngsters resort to vaping, and trying to withdraw from vaping addiction can cause further stress. So, it's a cycle that can eventually lead to immense anxiety and depression.

Are e-cigarettes safer than regular cigarettes?

Of course, burned cigarettes are worse than e-cigarettes, but that doesn't mean the latter is healthy. You are still smoking tobacco and other harmful chemicals, which will in some way or the other, cause health issues. All in all, it is harmful to the user, particularly anyone who is in their adolescence.

The last word

Vaping has become popular over the years, and youth are increasingly taking up this habit. As a parent, you can set a good example by being tobacco-free and ensuring that there is no secondhand smoke that the child is inhaling. You can also have an open conversation with your child about why vaping is not a good idea!