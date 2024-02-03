Mothers are considered superhumans – they must know how to juggle both work and home; that's what is expected from them. Plus, they need to be at the top of the parenting game. Well, this already sounds so exhausting and can lead to burnout. Yes – mommy burnout is what we are speaking about today, even though it isn't really a new concept.

Why is it being increasingly discussed today? That's because it has become far more common during the pandemic. Several mothers gave up their jobs to take care of their children, as it was becoming difficult to handle both. With less flexibility and more burden, mommies were having a hard time.

But are there any particular signs of mommy burnout? Well yes, but before that let's understand why the pandemic has worsened the situation for moms.

Why did the pandemic make it worse?

In most cases, fathers had their own space to work and go about their day, while mommies had to juggle their careers, while they chopped onions in the kitchen! No kidding – this is exactly what happened! Moreover, with kids being around and homeschooling, managing office work was much harder.

The pandemic revealed that women felt unseen and unheard, both at home as well as in their workspaces. No wonder, they were at the receiving end of a burnout that took a toll on their physical, mental, and emotional health.

Understanding mommy burnout

As the name suggests, maternal burnout is a chronic state, wherein mothers experience physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion. In fact, constant stress lowers their productivity. Are there some particular things that show up? The answer is yes.

Those who experience mommy burnout often feel overwhelmed all the time; compare with their earlier version of parenting; can't stand parenting at times; and in extreme cases, emotionally distance from their children.

Symptoms of mommy burnout

Watch out for these symptoms that indicate that you are experiencing mommy burnout:

● Constantly tired

If you are someone who follows a dedicated routine and yet experience tiredness all the time, it's quite likely that you are suffering from a case of mommy burnout. In fact, it may be even more prominent, when you are interacting with your kids.

● Frequently cranky

If you yell sometimes, it doesn't really matter. But if this is a common occurrence, it's important to pay attention to it. That's because getting frequently cranky means you feel that you have no control over things. It could also impact your kids.

● Not feeling your best

We already know that everyone has a rulebook of how mothers should conduct themselves. In fact, if a child doesn't exhibit his best behaviour, her mother is always judged. At the end of the day, these expectations can really weigh down on mothers, making them feel that they aren't good enough. But if you don't feel your best, almost at all times, it's a sign you need to check in with yourself.

● Wanting to get out

Parenting is a hard job, and we all know that. But do you sometimes feel you want to quit doing it? If that's you, it's highly likely that you may be experiencing severe burnout. Try and have a chat with your spouse, so that both of you can arrive at a solution.

● Having negative interactions with your children

Again, having a few negative chats with your children is normal – if it becomes a regular affair, it's high time you pause and take stock of the situation. This is a clear case of mommy burnout and can impact your vision to enjoy even the small wins as a mother. If you continue interacting with your children this way, they will also resent you.

The last word

It's important to identify mommy burnout, so that you can look into the issue and find a solution. After all, if it's unattended, it can really worsen the situation – sometimes, it can also put your child at risk for abuse and neglect. Do something about it, before it's too late.