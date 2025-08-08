Irish Embassy In New Delhi Condemns Attacks On Indian Diaspora

1: Incidents of racial attacks targeting Indian citizens have increased.
2: The Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi said that it is in regular contact with the Indian mission in Dublin and the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.
The Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi issued a statement on Thursday expressing shock over the recent "violent attacks against Indian citizens" that have taken place in Ireland.
The statement mentioned that the attacks are condemned in the strongest possible terms. "They are an assault on the values of equality and human dignity that Ireland holds dear."
Multiple attacks targeting Indian have occurred in Ireland this year, the latest involving a six-year-old Indian-origin girl Nia Naveen. The family hails from Kottayam in Kerala. Naveen was playing outside her house in Waterford City in southeast Ireland when a gang of children attacked her, calling her "dirty" and asking her to "go back to India," according to media reports.
Other incidents include a 40-year-old Indian man being attacked in Tallaght, Dublin, by a gang who stripped him of his trousers and left him bloodied on the street. The attackers then accused the man of inappropriate behaviour around children, India Today reported.
A senior data scientist was attacked by six teenagers reportedly without provocation as he walked home from dinner. He suffered a fracture on his cheekbone.
The statement mentioned: "racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society," adding that the actions of the few do no reflect the spirit of the Irish society.
According to the notice, 100,000 Indian call Ireland home, enriching the society by the diversity of people, "particularly our Indian community."
It also mentioned that the embassy is in regular contact with the Indian mission in Dublin and the Irish Department of Foreign Affair. "The Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs will be meeting with representatives of the Indian community in Ireland on Monday 11 August."