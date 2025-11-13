Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ronaldo, Martinez Face Media
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will look to seal direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on Ireland in their penultimate Group F fixture at the Aviva Stadium. The Selecao have a five-point lead, and Roberto Martinez’s team are in the box seat to seal a seventh consecutive appearance at football’s global showpiece. Ronaldo announced the world that the 2026 tournament would be his 'last' World Cup appearance in a Portugal shirt.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE