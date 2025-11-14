Football

Republic Of Ireland 2-0 Portugal, FIFA WC '26 European Qualifiers: CR7 Sent Off As IRE Win

Cristiano Ronaldo is at serious risk of being banned for the first game of the 2026 World Cup if Portugal qualifies as expected. The football superstar was sent off for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O’Shea in the second half of a qualifying game Thursday that Portugal lost 2-0 in Dublin. Ronaldo will serve a mandatory one-game ban imposed for any red card when Portugal hosts Armenia on Sunday knowing a win will secure a place at the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA disciplinary rules require its judges to impose a ban of “at least two matches for serious foul play.”

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Ireland vs Portugal
Ireland's Festy Ebosele and Ireland's Josh Cullen celebrate at the end of a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
1/9
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Portugal vs Ireland
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Ireland vs Portugal
Portugal's Rafael Leao, top, duels for the ball with Ireland's Seamus Coleman during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Portugal vs Ireland
Ireland fans celebrate at the end of a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Ireland vs Portugal
Ireland's Troy Parrott (7) scores the opening goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: Liam McBurney/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Portugal vs Ireland
Ireland's Liam Scales, right, tries to block a shot from Portugal's Nelson Semedo, center, during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Ireland vs Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: Niall Carson/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Portugal vs Ireland
Portugal's Joao Felix, top, duels for the ball with Ireland's Seamus Coleman during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ireland vs Portugal
Portugal's Nelson Semedo, left, and Republic of Ireland's Finn Azaz in action during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: Niall Carson/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Portugal vs Ireland
Ireland's Jack Taylor, right, duels for the ball with Portugal's Joao Neves during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Sohaib Khan Falls For 63 As IND-A March Towards Victory

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: PAK Races to 50 In Just 5 Overs As Openers Wreaks Havoc

  3. PAK vs SL 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Players Return To Hotel Under Heavy Security In Viral Video

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Shubman Gill On Losing Another Toss Says 'I’ll Win Only In WTC Finals'

  5. India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 1st Test: SA To Bat First Against IND - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  4. IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning for Seven Jharkhand Districts Through November 15

  5. Over 34 Lakh Aadhaar Holders In Bengal Marked As Deceased, UIDAI Tells Election Commission

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns