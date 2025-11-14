Republic Of Ireland 2-0 Portugal, FIFA WC '26 European Qualifiers: CR7 Sent Off As IRE Win
Cristiano Ronaldo is at serious risk of being banned for the first game of the 2026 World Cup if Portugal qualifies as expected. The football superstar was sent off for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O’Shea in the second half of a qualifying game Thursday that Portugal lost 2-0 in Dublin. Ronaldo will serve a mandatory one-game ban imposed for any red card when Portugal hosts Armenia on Sunday knowing a win will secure a place at the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA disciplinary rules require its judges to impose a ban of “at least two matches for serious foul play.”
