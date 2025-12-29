Indonesia Retirement Home Fire Kills 16 In Manado

Fire at a retirement home in Manado killed 16 people, police said.
Most victims were elderly residents trapped inside the building.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
A fire at a retirement home in the Indonesian city of Manado on Sulawesi island has killed 16 people, local police said, as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, according to Reuters.
The fire broke out at the Werdha Damai retirement home and was brought under control late on Sunday, December 28. A local police official, Alamsyah P. Hasibuan, told state news agency Antara on Monday that 16 people had died in the incident, Reuters reported.
Footage aired by news channel Metro TV showed flames ripping through the building, lighting up the night sky in orange. The visuals appeared to show residents helping one elderly person escape from the burning structure, according to Reuters.
Jimmy Rotinsulu, the chief of Manado’s fire department, told Metro TV that many of the home’s residents, most of whom were elderly, were trapped inside the building when the fire spread. He added that three other people sustained burn injuries, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from Reuters)