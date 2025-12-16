Three Indian Students Injured in Sydney Terror Attack

Indian nationals among 40 hurt in Bondi Beach shooting during Jewish festival

Updated on:
Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australia, England Cricket Boards Condemn Violence
People gather at a growing flower memorial to shooting victims outside the Bondi Pavilion at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Three Indian students were injured in the Bondi Beach terror attack; two are hospitalised.

  • At least 15 people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed in the shooting.

  • Australian police are probing extremist links and the attackers’ international travel history.

 Three Indian students were among 40 people injured in the terrorist attack on Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Two out of these three students are believed to be receiving treatment in the hospital, The Australia Today news portal reported.  The names of the Indian students injured during Sunday's attack have not been disclosed yet.

The Indian students sustained injuries during the shooting, and their exact condition has not been formally confirmed yet, it said.  Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, 50, opened fire on a gathering during the Jewish festival Hanukkah by the Sea celebration.

Emergency workers standby at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

BY Outlook News Desk

At least 15 people were killed in the attack, including a 10-year-old child. Five of the injured remain in critical condition, while two injured police officers are in serious but stable condition, it added.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the investigation is expanding as new information emerges, including international travel by the alleged attackers and the discovery of extremist material, the report said.

