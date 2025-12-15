Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

Police identified a father and son as the shooters in the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack.
At least 16 people were killed and around 40 hospitalised in the Sydney shooting.
Authorities recovered licensed firearms and ruled out a third attacker.
Australian authorities have identified the shooters behind the deadly attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration as a father-and-son duo from the city’s south-west, according to Business Standard. The shooting on Sunday killed at least 16 people, including a child, and left around 40 others hospitalised. Two police officers were also injured, Bloomberg reported.
New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said on Monday that two offenders were involved in the shooting, and that police were not looking for any additional suspects. Business Standard reported that authorities have ruled out the involvement of a third attacker.
The shooters were identified as Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid Akram, 50. Police said Naveed Akram was apprehended at the scene and taken to hospital, where he remains under police guard in critical but stable condition. Sajid Akram was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police and died at the scene, according to Business Standard.
Lanyon said Sajid Akram was a licensed firearms holder. “He has six firearms licensed to him. We are satisfied that we have six firearms from the scene yesterday,” Lanyon said. Police confirmed that the firearms recovered were used in the shooting.
Police later raided the Akram family home in Bonnyrigg, south-west Sydney, and an Airbnb property in Campsie where the two men had been staying. Authorities also said two active improvised explosive devices found at the scene were rendered safe.
New South Wales Police said they were no longer searching for a third offender and that the investigation was ongoing.
(With inputs from Business Standard)