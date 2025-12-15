Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

Police name Naveed Akram and Sajid Akram as the shooters behind the deadly Bondi Beach attack during a Hanukkah celebration

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bondi Beach shooting Sydney Bondi shooting Hanukkah event shooting Sydney
Emergency workers standby at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Police identified a father and son as the shooters in the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack.

  • At least 16 people were killed and around 40 hospitalised in the Sydney shooting.

  • Authorities recovered licensed firearms and ruled out a third attacker.

Australian authorities have identified the shooters behind the deadly attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration as a father-and-son duo from the city’s south-west, according to Business Standard. The shooting on Sunday killed at least 16 people, including a child, and left around 40 others hospitalised. Two police officers were also injured, Bloomberg reported.

The attack occurred during a “Chanukah by the Sea” event at the Bondi Park Playground on the first day of Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights. The event was underway when gunfire broke out, prompting an emergency response.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said on Monday that two offenders were involved in the shooting, and that police were not looking for any additional suspects. Business Standard reported that authorities have ruled out the involvement of a third attacker.

Police cordon off an area at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

BY Outlook News Desk

The shooters were identified as Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid Akram, 50. Police said Naveed Akram was apprehended at the scene and taken to hospital, where he remains under police guard in critical but stable condition. Sajid Akram was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police and died at the scene, according to Business Standard.

Related Content
Related Content

Lanyon said Sajid Akram was a licensed firearms holder. “He has six firearms licensed to him. We are satisfied that we have six firearms from the scene yesterday,” Lanyon said. Police confirmed that the firearms recovered were used in the shooting.

Police later raided the Akram family home in Bonnyrigg, south-west Sydney, and an Airbnb property in Campsie where the two men had been staying. Authorities also said two active improvised explosive devices found at the scene were rendered safe.

A small Christmas tree is at the center of an abandoned holiday picnic at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

BY Photo Webdesk

New South Wales Police said they were no longer searching for a third offender and that the investigation was ongoing.

(With inputs from Business Standard)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: IND Outclass Proteas By Seven Wickets To Take 2-1 Series Lead

  2. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Aiden Markram’s Brilliant Catch Ends Abhishek Sharma’s Blitz - Video

  3. Hardik Pandya Reaches Unique T20I Landmark During India Vs South Africa 3rd Match

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup: Blue Colts Win By 90 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth

  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Ishan Kishan Helps Jharkhand Edge Madhya Pradesh By One Run

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  4. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  5. Messi To Meet Modi, CJI And Army chief During Delhi Leg Of India Tour

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  4. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  5. Pakistan Again Claims It Shot Down Multiple Indian Jets During May Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win