Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

In 2022, Akram made his most recent trip to Hyderabad. His children, a son and a daughter, were born in Australia and are citizens of that country, but he kept his Indian passport.



Investigators claim that family conflicts caused Akram's ties with his extended relatives in Hyderabad to deteriorate years ago. It is believed that family members severed their relationship with him well in advance of the assault. Police claim that after his father passed away in 2017, Akram did not attend the funeral prayers.



Following his relocation to Australia, Akram wed Venera Grosso, a woman of European descent according to the police. Naveed and a daughter were the couple's two children. The family made Australia their permanent home.