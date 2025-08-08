Congress Slams Modi Over Rubio's India-Pak Conflict Remarks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the US directly intervened when India and Pakistan "went to war," and that President Trump helped deliver peace between the two.
India maintains that the ceasefire was a result of bilateral military talks, while the Congress questioned PM Modi’s silence over repeated US claims.
Rubio also credited Trump with helping resolve other global conflicts, including Cambodia–Thailand and DRC–Rwanda, positioning him as a “president of peace.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that the US “got involved directly” when India and Pakistan "went to war", and President Donald Trump was able to deliver peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
According to PTI, Rubio claimed that Trump is dedicated to peace and is the "president of peace" in an interview with EWTN's "The World Over" on Thursday. He said, “When we saw India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace.”
Trump has made repeated claims since May 10 that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan and assured the nuclear-armed neighbours of South Asia that the United States will engage in "a lot of trade" with them if they put an end to the war.
India has continuously insisted that direct discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two forces led to the agreement to end hostilities with Pakistan.
Rubio added that Trump has helped resolve conflicts between other countries as well. “Cambodia and Thailand more recently; Azerbaijan and Armenia, hopefully…DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)-Rwanda – a 30-year war, 7 million people killed – we were able to bring them here to sign it,” Rubio said.
He said that the US was proud of those initiatives and “we’re looking for more – obviously, the big one being in Ukraine and Russia”.
"We dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars,” Rubio said.
Congress Reacts
The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over recent remarks made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan, asking what the PM was "afraid" of that he doesn't categorically deny the claims.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on X that a lot of attention was paid to the fact that on January 22, 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the first time.
"On May 10, 2025, at 1735 hours, it was Mr. Rubio who was the very first to announce that India and Pakistan had arrived at a ceasefire because of US intervention. Since then, his boss, the US President, has repeated that claim 34 times," Ramesh said in a post on X.
"Now Mr. Rubio himself has once again said that when India and Pakistan went to war, President Trump got 'directly involved and delivered on the peace'," he said.
"Why is Mr. Modi silent? Even the External Affairs Minister has been too clever by half in his response to what President Trump and Mr. Rubio have been saying. Mr. Modi was quick to give a clean chit publicly to China on June 19 2020, with his now-infamous line 'Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai'.”
"Why doesn’t he publicly and categorically deny what President Trump and Mr. Rubio are saying time and again? What is he afraid of?" Ramesh said.