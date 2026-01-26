Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended Republic Day greetings to India, calling the bilateral relationship one that delivers “real results.”
He highlighted close cooperation between India and the US on defence, energy, critical minerals, emerging technologies and the Indo-Pacific through the Quad.
Rubio said he looks forward to working with India to advance shared objectives, while the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also congratulated India on the occasion.
"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio said on Sunday.
"The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.
Rubio said he looks forward to working together with India to "advance our shared objectives in the year ahead." The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also congratulated India on the occasion.
"Happy Republic Day, India! The U.S. joins the people of India celebrating your country’s adoption of the Constitution and we look forward to seeing what the world’s two largest and vibrant democracies will achieve together in the year ahead," the agency said in a post on X.