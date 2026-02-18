Al Ahli Vs Sepahan LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Qatari Hosts Eye Home Advantage To Break Deadlock

Al Ahli Doha vs Sepahan Live Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Round of 16 leg 2 fixture at Al Thumama Stadium on February 18, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al Ahli Doha vs Sepahan live score AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round of 16 leg 2
Al Ahli Doha players celebrate a goal during their Qatar Stars League match against Al-Wakrah on February 16, 2026. | Photo: X/ahliqat
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg between Al Ahli Doha and Sepahan at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, with Erik Exposito scoring in injury time for Al Ahli just two minutes earlier after Omid Noorafkan was sent off. Exposito will be key again for Al Ahli as they look to use home advantage to break the aggregate deadlock against a stronger Sepahan side. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Al Ahli vs Sepahan football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Al Ahli vs Sepahan LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Al Ahli Doha vs Sepahan

  • Series: AFC Champions League Two 2025-26

  • Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

  • Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

  • Time: 11:45 PM IST

Al Ahli vs Sepahan LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Al Ahli’s AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 second leg match against Sepahan. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Netherlands Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Varun, Pandya Among Wickets | NED 72/2 (10)

  2. India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers Three Consecutive Ducks - Stats

  3. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

  4. PAK Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan Becomes Second Pakistan Batter To Score Century In Competition's History

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final: Jammu And Kashmir Enter Maiden Ranji Trophy Final; Bengal Left Stunned

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  3. Statehood for J&K Soon, Says Meghwal; Omar Flags Delay

  4. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  5. Modi Invites Bangladesh PM, Pushes Closer Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  2. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  3. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  4. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  5. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz