Al Ahli Vs Sepahan LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Qatari Hosts Eye Home Advantage To Break Deadlock

Al Ahli Doha players celebrate a goal during their Qatar Stars League match against Al-Wakrah on February 16, 2026. | Photo: X/ahliqat
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg between Al Ahli Doha and Sepahan at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, with Erik Exposito scoring in injury time for Al Ahli just two minutes earlier after Omid Noorafkan was sent off. Exposito will be key again for Al Ahli as they look to use home advantage to break the aggregate deadlock against a stronger Sepahan side. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Al Ahli vs Sepahan football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Al Ahli vs Sepahan LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Al Ahli Doha vs Sepahan
Series: AFC Champions League Two 2025-26
Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Time: 11:45 PM IST
Al Ahli vs Sepahan LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Al Ahli’s AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 second leg match against Sepahan. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.