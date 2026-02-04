Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

Rubio said in an X post that he met with Jaishankar to "discuss our bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and work together to unlock new economic opportunities between our two countries." Additionally, we applauded the U.S.-India trade agreement. During his travel to the US from February 2-4, Jaishankar will take part in Rubio's Critical Minerals Ministerial.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he will also meet with high-ranking officials from the US government while he is there.