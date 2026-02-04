Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

Talks Held On Critical Minerals Cooperation, Quad And Strategic Ties

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington
Summary
  • Jaishankar and Rubio welcome Trump–Modi trade deal cutting tariffs to 18%

  • Both sides discuss formalising cooperation on critical minerals exploration

  • Leaders reaffirm commitment to Quad and Indo-Pacific cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday ahead of an inaugural ministerial on critical minerals.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rubio greeted Jaishankar at the Department of State.

During their meeting in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "welcomed" the trade agreement signed by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also discussed "formalising" bilateral cooperation on crucial minerals mining and exploration.

"Delighted to meet US @SecRubio this afternoon. A wide-ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

"Facets of India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests," he wrote.

A readout of the bilateral meeting provided by State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that Rubio and Jaishankar "welcomed the trade deal reached between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders emphasised the importance of our democracies working together to unlock new economic opportunities and advance our shared energy security goals." 

Pigott further said that Rubio and Jaishankar "discussed formalising bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration, mining and processing." Rubio and Jaishankar "concluded their meeting by expressing their commitment to expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the Quad. They acknowledged that a prosperous Indo-Pacific region remains vital to advancing our shared interests," the readout said, referring to the four-nation grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi | - shutterstocK
How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

BY Gurjit Singh

Rubio said in an X post that he met with Jaishankar to "discuss our bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and work together to unlock new economic opportunities between our two countries." Additionally, we applauded the U.S.-India trade agreement. During his travel to the US from February 2-4, Jaishankar will take part in Rubio's Critical Minerals Ministerial.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he will also meet with high-ranking officials from the US government while he is there.

Jaishankar and Rubio met the day after Trump revealed on Truth Social that the US and India had reached a trade agreement whereby Washington would lower the reciprocal tariff on Delhi from 25% to 18%.

The United States will welcome delegations to the first Key Minerals Ministerial in order to promote joint efforts to diversify and fortify key minerals supply chains.

"This historic gathering will create momentum for collaboration to secure these critical components vital to technological innovation, economic strength, and national security," the State Department has said.

US Vice President J D Vance, Rubio, Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director for Global Supply Chains David Copley, and Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg will deliver opening remarks at the ministerial.

Published At:
