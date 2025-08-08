WI Vs PAK, 1st ODI: Pakistan Ride Nawaz-Talat Stand To Beat West Indies By Five Wickets

West Indies ride fifties from Evin Lewis, skipper Shai Hope and Roston Chase to set Pakistan a 281-run target
The visitors lose five wickets for 180 runs in 37.2 overs
Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat then combine to guide their team to victory
A match-winning, undefeated alliance of 104 runs between Hasan Nawaz (63 not out off 54 balls) and Hussain Talat (41 not out off 37) took Pakistan from a precarious 180 for five to a five-wicket victory over West Indies on Saturday (August 9, 2025). The visitors thus won the first ODI of their three-match bilateral series being played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, chasing down a 281-run target with seven balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead.
Captain Mohammad Rizwan too scored a half-century (53 off 69) for the Men In Green but after his dismissal, the chase looked to be shaky with 101 more runs to get in 76 balls. But Nawaz and Talat then combined to guide the visitors home with their superb partnership.
For the hosts, Gudakesh Motie (1/42 in 10 overs) was economical but the others leaked runs. Evin Lewis, skipper Shai Hope and Roston Chase had earlier hit fifties to take the Windies to a 280-run total.
West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Toss Update
Pakistan captain Rizwan won the toss and elected to field first against West Indies in Tarouba.
West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem
Speaking at the toss, Rizwan clarified on his decision to bowl first. He said, "The forecast is like that. There's moisture in the pitch as well. We need to adapt to conditions and apply ourselves."
Here's what Shai Hope said at the toss: "I would've bowled first as well, thinking along the same lines (as Rizwan). We still have our brand that we want to play. Guys have been showcasing that skill and talent. Important for us to remain consistent in this format. Certainly at the helm (qualifying for WC). We speak about the important of qualifying automatically."
West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Squads
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz
West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis
