West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Nawaz, Talat Star As PAK Easily Chase Down WI's 281-Run Target

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: The Men In Green lost five wickets but got to the target with seven balls to spare. Catch the ball-by-ball commentary from the first WI vs PAK ODI in Tarouba

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights Hasan Nawaz
West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Hasan Nawaz (right) hit an unbeaten 63 off 54 balls in Trinidad. Photo: AP
An unbroken 104-run partnership off just 70 deliveries between Hasan Nawaz (63 not out off 54 balls) and Hussain Talat (41 not out off 37) took Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over West Indies on Saturday (August 9, 2025), in the first ODI of their three-match bilateral series being played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side chased down a 281-run target with seven balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Captain Rizwan too scored a half-century (53 off 69) but after his departure, the chase looked to be imperiled with the score reading 180 for five in 37.2 overs. But Nawaz and Talat then combined to guide the visitors home.

For the Windies, Gudakesh Motie (1/42 in 10 overs) was economical but the others leaked runs. Evin Lewis, skipper Shai Hope and Roston Chase had earlier hit fifties to take the hosts to a 280-run total. Catch the highlights and ball-by-ball commentary from the first WI vs PAK ODI:

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Toss

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in Trinidad.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Full Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis

