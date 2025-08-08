An unbroken 104-run partnership off just 70 deliveries between Hasan Nawaz (63 not out off 54 balls) and Hussain Talat (41 not out off 37) took Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over West Indies on Saturday (August 9, 2025), in the first ODI of their three-match bilateral series being played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side chased down a 281-run target with seven balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.