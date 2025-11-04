Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: PAK Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First In Faisalabad

Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams.
Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Captains Speak
Shaheen Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): "We will bowl first. It's fresh, it's been a long time since an ODI was played here. It's a good opportunity and responsibility, I will try to enjoy and give confidence to the players. Everyone is looking forward to the series."
Matthew Breetzke (South Africa): "It looks a bit dry and we have heard that the dew comes in later so we will have to assess in the first ten overs. We have taken a lot of lessons from the T20I series but we have done well in the format in the past few months and we will take confidence from that. We have three debuts."
Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update
Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Squads
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke (c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter.
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Good Afternoon!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday. We are back with another cricket blog, as Pakistan prepare to host South Africa for the first of three ODIs. Stay with us for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates.