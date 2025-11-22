New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Hope Slams Windies Batting Failings As Kiwis Clean Sweep In Hamilton

West Indies lost by four wickets to New Zealand in third ODI
West Indies rolled for 161 as batting woes persist across entire series
Chapman, Bracewell steer Black Caps home to extend 11-series home streak
Matt Henry's 4-43 sets tone before focus shifts to December Test series
Shai Hope was left frustrated by West Indies' batting display after they fell to a four-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Saturday.
West Indies elected to bat first at Seddon Park, but managed just 161 all out in 36.2 overs.
John Campbell (26), Roston Chase (38) and Khary Pierre (22) were the only Windies players to score more than 20 runs, and Hope knows there is a batting problem.
"We are just not clicking with the bat. Maybe not assessing and adapting as quickly as we should," he said.
"We won the toss and elected to bat, so we needed to put runs on the board. Just about trying to be better every single day. Learning from the opportunities, understand the conditions.
"This pitch was maybe more similar to Caribbean conditions. We did not get the flow or the momentum. It just was not our day with the bat. Credit to the bowlers for putting New Zealand under pressure. It is the batters who let us down for the entire series.
"Whenever you come to New Zealand, most teams do not find themselves on the winning side. The position we found ourselves in must be credited. We've got to take the positives from it and build."
New Zealand knocked off their target with 117 balls to spare, as Mark Chapman led the way with a 63-ball 64, while Michael Bracewell scored an unbeaten 40.
The Black Caps have won their last 11 ODI series at home, including their last three without dropping a single scheduled game.
Their last series loss at home in the format came against India in January 2019.
Matt Henry, who took 4-43 with the ball, said: "We have been playing some really good cricket. The cool thing is we have been doing good stuff in key moments, which has gotten us over the line.
"Everyone is stepping up and that is great. It was quite a slow surface. A little bit different to how you want to go about your work. Small ground, so you have to be taking wickets throughout. Thankfully, we could do that."
Focus now turns to a three-match Test series between these teams, which takes place throughout December.
"It is an exciting little stretch coming up, and that is something we are looking forward to," Henry added.