New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Hope Slams Windies Batting Failings As Kiwis Clean Sweep In Hamilton

Shai Hope lamented another failed West Indies batting effort as New Zealand wrapped up a 3-0 ODI sweep in Hamilton, with the hosts' dominance at home continuing in emphatic, record-extending fashion

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 Shai Hope reaction
West Indies' Shai Hope reacts during the third ODI match against New Zealand on November 3, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Indies lost by four wickets to New Zealand in third ODI

  • West Indies rolled for 161 as batting woes persist across entire series

  • Chapman, Bracewell steer Black Caps home to extend 11-series home streak

  • Matt Henry's 4-43 sets tone before focus shifts to December Test series

Shai Hope was left frustrated by West Indies' batting display after they fell to a four-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Saturday.

The Black Caps sealed a 3-0 series victory in the third and final ODI in Hamilton.

West Indies elected to bat first at Seddon Park, but managed just 161 all out in 36.2 overs.

John Campbell (26), Roston Chase (38) and Khary Pierre (22) were the only Windies players to score more than 20 runs, and Hope knows there is a batting problem.

"We are just not clicking with the bat. Maybe not assessing and adapting as quickly as we should," he said.

"We won the toss and elected to bat, so we needed to put runs on the board. Just about trying to be better every single day. Learning from the opportunities, understand the conditions.

"This pitch was maybe more similar to Caribbean conditions. We did not get the flow or the momentum. It just was not our day with the bat. Credit to the bowlers for putting New Zealand under pressure. It is the batters who let us down for the entire series.

Related Content
Related Content

"Whenever you come to New Zealand, most teams do not find themselves on the winning side. The position we found ourselves in must be credited. We've got to take the positives from it and build."

New Zealand knocked off their target with 117 balls to spare, as Mark Chapman led the way with a 63-ball 64, while Michael Bracewell scored an unbeaten 40.

The Black Caps have won their last 11 ODI series at home, including their last three without dropping a single scheduled game.

Their last series loss at home in the format came against India in January 2019.

Matt Henry, who took 4-43 with the ball, said: "We have been playing some really good cricket. The cool thing is we have been doing good stuff in key moments, which has gotten us over the line.

"Everyone is stepping up and that is great. It was quite a slow surface. A little bit different to how you want to go about your work. Small ground, so you have to be taking wickets throughout. Thankfully, we could do that."

Focus now turns to a three-match Test series between these teams, which takes place throughout December.

"It is an exciting little stretch coming up, and that is something we are looking forward to," Henry added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  3. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  4. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start