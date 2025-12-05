New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, December 5, 2025.
The Black Caps dominated Day 3, closing on 417/4 in their second innings with Rachin Ravindra piling on the runs with a stunning 176-run knock. New Zealand now lead by 481, putting them in complete control as they begin their new World Test Championship cycle.
The West Indies, who last won a Test in New Zealand back in 1995, face an uphill battle to survive against a relentless pace attack led by Tim Southee and Matt Henry.
Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from the NZ vs WI, 1st Test Day 4 right here:
New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.
New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Live Streaming Details
The first Test match between New Zealand and West Indies will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.