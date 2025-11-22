New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Matt Henry Strikes Again, Keacy Carty Out For Duck

New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: The BlackCaps have won 10 of the last 11 games they have played at home this year. Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs WI match

New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: The Kiwis won the second match by five wickets in Napier.
  • New Zealand have already sealed series 2-0

  • West Indies desperate to salvage pride, having lost T20I series too

  • Three-match Test series to follow white-ball leg

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Score And Ball-By-Ball Commentary: The West Indies tour of New Zealand 2025-26 reaches its climax with the 3rd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Having already sealed the series 2-0, New Zealand enter the final 50-over match brimming with confidence.

They claimed the first match by seven runs, then took an unassailable lead with a five-wicket win in the rain-affected second ODI despite Shai Hope's stunning 69-ball 109 not out. The West Indies, meanwhile, are desperate to salvage pride after enduring a tough run of results marked by narrow defeats in the first two ODIs. They also lost the preceding T20Is.

A dead rubber nonetheless, the Kiwis will be eager to complete a clean sweep and extend their winning streak. The visitors, led by Hope, will look to regroup and end the white-ball leg on a high. The two teams will then engage in a three-match Test series, part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Follow the New Zealand vs West Indies cricket live score and updates here:

New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs

West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Nicholls, Jacob Duffy

West Indies: John Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Johann Layne, Alick Athanaze, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo

