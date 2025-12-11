New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Black Caps Seek Reply After Windies Bowled Out For 205

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, December 11, 2025.
The visitors, buoyed by their heroic draw in Christchurch, managed to reach 205 before being bowled out on Day 1. Blair Tickner and Michael Rae shared seven wickets between them.
In reply, the Black Caps reached 24/0 at stumps, leaving them trailing by 181 runs with all ten wickets in hand, and skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway on strike.
With the series finely poised after the Christchurch thriller, Day 2 promises to be pivotal as the home side will look to establish their advantage and the Windies fight to stay in contention.
New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Ra.
West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Ojay Shields.
New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details
The second Test match between New Zealand and West Indies will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.