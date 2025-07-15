New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch

New Zealand face West Indies in 3rd Test at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand lead the series 1-0
New Zealand and West Indies meet in the third and final Test of their series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, starting today, with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead after a convincing nine-wicket win in Wellington. The Kiwis have enjoyed the upper hand so far, combining disciplined bowling, including a standout five-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy, with solid batting from the top order.
New Zealand will aim to finish the tour on a high and cement their place in the World Test Championship standings, while West Indies are desperate to salvage pride and avoid defeat in unfamiliar conditions.
West Indies will have to address longstanding batting struggles that have haunted them through the series, with contributions beyond Shai Hope and Justin Greaves coming too sporadically in earlier matches.
Captain Roston Chase and his teammates know they must bat with patience and presence against New Zealand’s seam attack on a surface that traditionally offers movement early on before flattening out. The visitors have made a change to strengthen their batting, but consistency remains a concern as they chase an unlikely series revival.
Bay Oval’s conditions often favor the bowlers in the opening sessions, meaning the toss could play a big role in shaping early advantage. New Zealand have also welcomed back Tom Blundell after injury, giving their batting lineup a boost, while West Indies hope their seamers, led by Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales, can exploit any early swing. With momentum clearly in the home side’s favor, this final Test promises to be a test of patience, technique and temperament for both teams.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Live Streaming
Where to Watch New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test?
The New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd Test will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming for the match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and their respective websites.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Squads
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Will Young
West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Ojay Shields, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jomel Warrican, Alick Athanaze, Johann Layne