New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: WI Eye Solid Reply to NZ's Mammoth 1st Innings Total

West Indies openers- Brandon King (55*) and John Campbell (45*) got their team to a solid start in the response to NZ's whopping 1st innings total. Follow the live score of the Day 3 of the 3 test here

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score
WI will push for a massive 1st innings score in reply to NZ's massive 575/8 on Day 3 at the Bay Oval. Photo: File
New Zealand got themselves to a commanding position in the 3rd Test at Bay Oval as they set a huge 575/8 in the first innings. Devon Conway (227) and Tom Latham (137) scripted a historic 323 stand to take NZ to a huge 1st innings total.

However, the West Indies showed some fight towards the latter half of the day, first by triggering a collapse in NZ's innings from 419/3 to 461/6 with their bowling and then setting up an unbeaten 110-run stand for the first wicket in just 23 overs. Openers Brandon King and Devon Conway showed steel and kept West Indies in the game while going into the 3rd day of the match.

Follow The Ball-By-Ball Updates From The New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test Right Here:

The West Indies will look to build on to his partnership to stay in the game. The chances of them winning the match are very slim but they would like to put up a fight to end the test with a draw and end the tour on a positive note.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Playing XIs

West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Live Streaming

The 3rd and last Test of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on TV screens.

Published At:
