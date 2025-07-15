New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Windies Trail By 41 As King, Hodge Resume Fight In Wellington

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, December 12, 2025. The hosts hold the upper hand after securing a 73-run first-innings lead and then striking twice late on Day 2 to leave the visitors reeling at 32/2.
Devon Conway (60) and debutant Mitch Hay (61) were the standout performers with the bat for New Zealand, while Jacob Duffy and Michael Rae picked up wickets in the evening session to tighten their grip on the contest.
West Indies, bowled out for 205 in their first innings, now trail by 41 runs with Brandon King and Kavem Hodge at the crease. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite fell cheaply, and Anderson Phillip was trapped lbw, leaving the Caribbean side under pressure to mount a fightback.
Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from the NZ vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3 right here:
New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae.
West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Ojay Shields.
New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details
The second Test match between New Zealand and West Indies will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.