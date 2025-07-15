New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Mount Maunganui Clash Hinges On Windies Big Run Chase

New Zealand head into Day 5 of the 3rd Test at Mount Maunganui with a commanding position after a dominant display over the West Indies. The Black Caps declared their second innings at 306/2, setting the Windies an imposing target of 462 runs to win, a total that few teams in Test history have ever chased successfully.
The backbone of New Zealand’s advantage has been the extraordinary batting of Devon Conway and Tom Latham, who both scored centuries in each innings, a rare and remarkable feat. Their partnership of 192 runs in the second dig followed earlier heroics that included massive scores and record stands, putting New Zealand firmly in the driver’s seat.
West Indies will begin the final day mindful of the daunting task ahead. At stumps on Day 4, they were 43 without loss, with Brandon King unbeaten, showing grit but still needing another 419 runs to achieve victory and level the series. The visitors know the pitch may offer uneven bounce and increasing wear, making their chase even more challenging
Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd Test:
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Playing XIs
West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Live Streaming
The 3rd and last Test of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on TV screens.