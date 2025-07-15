New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Mount Maunganui Clash Hinges On Windies Big Run Chase

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket Live Score, 3rd Test Day 5: The visitors are at 43/0, needing 419 more runs to square the series. Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs WI match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 22, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 5
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Mount Maunganui Clash Hinges On Windies Big Run Chase Photo: File
info_icon

New Zealand head into Day 5 of the 3rd Test at Mount Maunganui with a commanding position after a dominant display over the West Indies. The Black Caps declared their second innings at 306/2, setting the Windies an imposing target of 462 runs to win, a total that few teams in Test history have ever chased successfully.

The backbone of New Zealand’s advantage has been the extraordinary batting of Devon Conway and Tom Latham, who both scored centuries in each innings, a rare and remarkable feat. Their partnership of 192 runs in the second dig followed earlier heroics that included massive scores and record stands, putting New Zealand firmly in the driver’s seat.

West Indies will begin the final day mindful of the daunting task ahead. At stumps on Day 4, they were 43 without loss, with Brandon King unbeaten, showing grit but still needing another 419 runs to achieve victory and level the series. The visitors know the pitch may offer uneven bounce and increasing wear, making their chase even more challenging

Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd Test:

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Playing XIs

West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Live Streaming

The 3rd and last Test of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on TV screens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Deepti Sharma: Why Is India Women Cricketer Trending Today? Explained

  2. Pakistan Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Admits Replicating India's White-Ball Blueprint For Success

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

  4. ‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

  5. The Ashes 2025-26: England’s Bazball Gamble Falters As Australia Seal Ashes Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  3. Congress Mocks Modi Over 'Acute Acronym-itis' After VB-G RAM G Bill Passage

  4. Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment

  5. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. South Africa: At Least Nine Killed In Tavern Shooting Near Johannesburg, Manhunt Launched

  4. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm