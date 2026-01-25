India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Harshit Rana Owns Devon Conway Again, Dismisses Him For Fifth Time On The Ongoing Tour

Harshit Rana dominates Devon Conway in the India vs New Zealand white-ball series, dismissing him five times and emerging as a key bowling weapon upfront

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
India's players celebrate as New Zealand's Devon Conway walks off the field after losing his wicket during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Summary
  • Harshit Rana has dismissed Devon Conway five times across ODIs and T20Is in the ongoing white-ball leg

  • The Indian pacer has troubled Conway early, not allowing the Kiwi opener to build big starts

  • This repeated match-up win has given India crucial breakthroughs at the top of the innings

Indian pacer Harshit Rana has quickly become a thorn in New Zealand opener Devon Conway’s side, dismissing the Kiwi star five times across the white-ball leg of the tour, including both ODIs and T20Is.

His latest scalp came in the third T20I in Guwahati, where a full-length delivery saw Conway miscue to Hardik Pandya’s spectacular catch early in the innings, marking the fifth time Rana has sent him back to the pavilion on this trip.

From the very start of the series, the Indian seamer has had Conway’s number. In the first ODI in Vadodara, Rana removed the left-hander bowled for 56, setting the tone for the series. He followed that up in the second ODI in Rajkot with another bowled dismissal, and then struck again in the third ODI in Indore, where Conway was caught low down for a modest score. These early dismissals underlined how difficult it has been for the New Zealand opener to settle at the crease whenever Rana is steaming in.

Harshit Rana’s Bowling Strategy Against Conway

Rana’s success stems from a mix of subtle variations and disciplined line and length. He has consistently targeted Conway’s off-stump area, enticing the left-hander into risky strokes, particularly early in the innings, and it has paid off.

In the second T20I in Raipur, Conway departed for 19 when he attempted an ambitious shot only to give a simple catch to the deep. Those dismissals have not only cut short Conway’s starts but also put New Zealand on the back foot repeatedly, forcing the visitors to rebuild after losing their key batter cheaply.

Despite being relatively new to international cricket, Rana has grown in confidence, shrugging off early criticism over his inconsistency to become a genuine strike option for India. His knack for key breakthroughs, especially against a batter of Conway’s quality, highlights his potential impact in high-stakes white-ball games.

ScoreMatchVenueDismissal Type
561st ODIVadodaraBowled
162nd ODIRajkotBowled
53rd ODIIndoreCaught
192nd T20IRaipurCaught
13rd T20IGuwahatiCaught

Impact on the Series Narrative

Conway’s repeated failures against Rana have become a talking point in this series, with the Kiwi struggling to adapt to the Indian quick’s nagging accuracy and subtle variations. Each time Conway walks back early, it gives India a psychological edge and tangible momentum with the ball.

Whether that continues to shape the outcome of the remaining matches will be fascinating to watch, but Rana’s emergence as a consistent threat has certainly added an intriguing subplot to the India-New Zealand clash.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics.

Published At:
