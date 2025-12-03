NZ Vs WI 1st Test: Windies Crumble As Kiwis Gain Advantage On Day Two

Shai Hope batted in sunglasses because of an eye infection but saw the ball well enough to compile his first test half century against New Zealand on Wednesday before the West Indies ended the second day of the first test trailing by 96 runs. The West Indies were bowled out for 167 in their first innings, 64 runs behind New Zealand who reached 32 without loss in seven overs before stumps. While it might have been incongruous to see Hope sporting large reflective glasses under his helmet in gloomy conditions, his innings of 56 stabilized the West Indies’ first innings after the loss of two early wickets.

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Jacob Duffy
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy hold up the ball after taking 5 wickets against the West Indies during the second day of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
1/9
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Ojay Shields
West Indies' batter Ojay Shields is bowled by New Zealand's Jacob Duffy during the second day of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
2/9
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Jacob Duffy
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy completes a caught and bowled on the West Indies' Johann Layne during the second day of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
3/9
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry dives while attempting to field against the West Indies during the second day of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
4/9
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Jacob Duffy
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, right, congratulates teammate Devon Conway on his catch to dismiss the West Indies Tagenarine Chanderpaul during the second day of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
5/9
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry, left, celebrates after the wicket of West Indies' batter Roston Chase, right, during the second day of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
6/9
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Shai Hope
West Indies' batsman Shai Hope raises his bat after making 50 runs against New Zealand during the second day of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
7/9
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Tagenarine Chanderpaul
West Indies' batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul ducks a bouncer during their cricket test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
8/9
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Will Young
New Zealand's Will Young takes a catch to dismiss West Indies'John Campbell during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
9/9
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 photo-Jayden Seales
West Indies bowler Jayden Seales, left, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Zak Foulkes during during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
