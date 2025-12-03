NZ Vs WI 1st Test: Windies Crumble As Kiwis Gain Advantage On Day Two
Shai Hope batted in sunglasses because of an eye infection but saw the ball well enough to compile his first test half century against New Zealand on Wednesday before the West Indies ended the second day of the first test trailing by 96 runs. The West Indies were bowled out for 167 in their first innings, 64 runs behind New Zealand who reached 32 without loss in seven overs before stumps. While it might have been incongruous to see Hope sporting large reflective glasses under his helmet in gloomy conditions, his innings of 56 stabilized the West Indies’ first innings after the loss of two early wickets.
