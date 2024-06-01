  1. HOME
Name: Jacob Duffy

Born: 2 August 1994, in Lumsden, Southland

Jacob Duffy is a New Zealand cricketer who plays for Otago. He’s a Right-handed batsman and Right-arm fast bowler. Duffy entered the senior cricket scene with his debut in an HRV Cup fixture against Northern Districts in January 2012. His international debut for the New Zealand cricket team came in December 2020.

During the 2017–18 Plunket Shield season, Duffy emerged as one of the leading wicket-takers for Otago, sharing the top spot with 29 dismissals in eight matches. This success led to him being awarded a contract with Otago for the 2018–19 season in June 2018. His exceptional bowling performance continued as he topped the wicket-taking charts for Otago in the 2018–19 Ford Trophy, claiming 25 dismissals in eleven matches. Similarly, in the 2018–19 Super Smash, he finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker for Otago with thirteen dismissals in nine matches. In June 2020, he secured a contract with Otago for the upcoming 2020–21 domestic cricket season.

In November 2020, Duffy's skills were acknowledged as he received the call-up to join the  New Zealand A cricket team. Following his performance with the New Zealand A team, Duffy was named to New Zealand's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the series against Pakistan in the following month.

In April 2021, he was selected in New Zealand's Test squad for their  series against England, as well as the 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. In May 2022, as he secured a spot in New Zealand's Test squad for their upcoming tour of England. In June 2022, Duffy inked a short-term contract to represent Kent County Cricket Club as an overseas player in two County Championship matches.

In June 2022 Duffy was selected for New Zealand's One Day International (ODI) squad for their tour of Ireland.

