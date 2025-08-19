Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

Jasveen Sangha, aka Ketamine Queen, has agreed to plead guilty to selling the fatal drugs that killed Matthew Perry
She will plead guilty to five charges
Sangha has become the fifth and final defendant charged in the case
Friends actor Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 due to the "acute effects" of ketamine. A woman named Jasveen Sangha, aka Ketamine Queen, has agreed to plead guilty to selling the fatal drugs that took the life of the Friends star. As per reports, it was announced by the US Department of Justice announced on Monday.
Sangha, 42, who was set to go on trial in September, will plead guilty to five charges in Los Angeles, as per a report by news agency Reuters. She will plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of ketamine distribution, and one count of distribution of ketamine, resulting in death or grave bodily injury.
For the unversed, she is the fifth and final defendant charged in the case. Dr Salvador Plasencia, Dr Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa and Eric Fleming are the co-defendants in the case, who are yet to be sentenced. They have also pleaded guilty.
Sangha is expected to appear in federal court in the coming weeks to formally strike a guilty plea agreement with federal authorities.
Her attorney, Mark Geragos, told the BBC in a statement that "she's taking responsibility for her actions".
Who Is 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha?
Sangha has a dual citizenship of the US and the UK. As per a report in NBC News, she graduated from Calabasas High in 2001 and earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of California, Irvine in 2005. She did her MBA from Hult Business School in 2010. A university spokesperson told the outlet that she earned a degree in social sciences and got a job at Merrill Lynch.
She was allegedly involved in running an underground drug operation, as authorities found 80 vials of ketamine along with thousands of pills such as methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax, during a search, following her arrest in March 2024, as per BBC.
Matthew Perry death
Perry was found dead by his assistant, Iwamasa, on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home. He was 54. As per toxicology reports, the cause of his death was due to acute ketamine effects, along with drowning and coronary artery disease.