Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

Who Is 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha?

Sangha has a dual citizenship of the US and the UK. As per a report in NBC News, she graduated from Calabasas High in 2001 and earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of California, Irvine in 2005. She did her MBA from Hult Business School in 2010. A university spokesperson told the outlet that she earned a degree in social sciences and got a job at Merrill Lynch.