Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Witnesses Drop

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer saw a downward trend on the second day of its release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2 Photo: X
Summary
  • Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri witnessed a drop of 35.5% from its Day 1 collection of Rs 7.75 crore.

  • Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film is facing stiff competition at the box office from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

  • The film marks Kartik's first collaboration with Karan Johar after their fallout over Dostana 2.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's second film hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas. The film marks Kartik's first collaboration with Karan Johar after their fallout over Dostana 2.

Though it started with a positive note by opening at Rs 7.75 crore, Day 2 witnessed a dip in its collection. The film is even struggling to perform better than Kartik and Ananya's previous release, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The rom-com is also handicapped by the poor reviews and is getting overshadowed by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 2

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is facing stiff competition from Dhuradhar, which is unstoppable at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. The collection of Kartik-Ananya dropped significantly on Day 2. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned only Rs 5 crore (a dip of 35.5% from its Day 1 collection of Rs 7.75 crore). The total collection of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stands at Rs 12.75 crore nett in India.

The film had an overall 19.92% occupancy on Friday. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy rate of 7.28%. It witnessed an increase during the afternoon shows with 18.49% occupancy, and further increased to 23.15% and 30.76% during the evening and night shows.

The film is already facing competition from Dhurandhar. Next week, it will be more challenging for the film, as Agastya Nanda's Ikkis is releasing on January 1.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania, and Aruna Irani in significant roles.

