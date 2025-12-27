Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Witnesses Drop

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 2

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is facing stiff competition from Dhuradhar, which is unstoppable at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. The collection of Kartik-Ananya dropped significantly on Day 2. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned only Rs 5 crore (a dip of 35.5% from its Day 1 collection of Rs 7.75 crore). The total collection of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stands at Rs 12.75 crore nett in India.