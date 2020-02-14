Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor's Film Has A (Very) Slow Start

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main had a dull opening.
It failed to earn even Rs 1 crore on Day 1.
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the survival thriller opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Tu Yaa Main box office collection: Bejoy Nambiar's latest release, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, didn't have a great opening, despite positive reviews. The film created all the right buzz ahead of its release and has been praised by celebs, including Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan. Critics and audiences have lauded the survival thriller for the stellar performances, excellent direction and storytelling. Many called it a "must-watch" edge-of-the-seat thriller.
Tu Yaa Main earned less than Rs 1 crore on Day 1, but it might see growth in the upcoming days due to the positive word of mouth.
Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main earned only Rs 55 lakhs on Friday, from 239 shows. However, the film outperformed Shanaya and Adarsh's last releases, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (2025) and Superboys of Malegaon (2024), respectively.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan collected Rs 30 lakh on its first day of release, while Superboys of Malegaon raked in Rs 50 lakh on Day 1.
Tu Yaa Main is written by Abhishek Bandekar with a story by Himanshu Sharma. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali under Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Tu Yaa Main reads: "Tu Yaa Main is the kind of romantic thriller Bollywood seldom ventures into. There’s enough experimentation here to hold the viewer’s attention even as the film openly embraces its flaws. The film is musically rich, foot-tapping and endlessly enjoyable with its eight-track album and immersive soundtrack. It plunges us into the deep end alongside its protagonists, and what unfolds is unexpectedly and endlessly entertaining."