Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor's Film Has A (Very) Slow Start

An excerpt from Outlook India review of Tu Yaa Main reads: "Tu Yaa Main is the kind of romantic thriller Bollywood seldom ventures into. There’s enough experimentation here to hold the viewer’s attention even as the film openly embraces its flaws. The film is musically rich, foot-tapping and endlessly enjoyable with its eight-track album and immersive soundtrack. It plunges us into the deep end alongside its protagonists, and what unfolds is unexpectedly and endlessly entertaining."