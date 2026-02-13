Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling Both; The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

As a music event and a request for “collab” turns into frequent meetings, sparks fly and these two fall in love. Avani’s family is hellbent on never letting this continue, contrarily Maruti’s is accepting and warm. Maruti builds on the mostly accurate—but not entirely—assumption that Avani’s life is a classic dilemma of a wealthy person who has nothing to be sad about, so they look for reasons to be. At one point, he even exclaims that Avani is romanticizing his poverty and selling it back to him. Tu Yaa Main (2026) is quite self-aware in the way it mocks its own filmy tropes, referencing how this love story swings between its own version of Gully Boy (2019) and Sairat (2016). There’s also a brief reference to “Hrithik ke papa ki film”, Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) alluding to its iconic crocodile scene. Adapted from the original screenplay of the Thai film The Pool (2018) written by Ping Lumpraploeng, Abhishek Bandekar’s writing and dialogues feel colloquial, cinephilic and quietly self-assured. The film’s humour slips between crass yet charming banter between the two, amped up by the supporting characters Lyra (Parul Gulati) and Fabric (Ansh Chopra) who play their side-kicks.