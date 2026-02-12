Kohrra Season 2 Review: A Rare Sequel That Outdoes The First Season

The series subtly dismantles the idea that victims must be virtuous to deserve justice. In flashbacks, we see how often Preet was abused at the hands of the men in her life. Whatever privilege she has for being an upper caste, upper class person, she loses most of it in being a woman. In a parallel storyline we see a young boy, in search of his long-lost father, Arun (Prayrak Mehta) receiving similar kind of unconscionable violence simply for his so-called “lower” status. The cruelty in these unspoken, unscrutinised power dynamics is mundane. The way Preet and Arun meet their fates in the story also contains plenty to be analysed and dissected across the intersections of gender, class and caste dynamics.