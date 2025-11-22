Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Promises To Be A Fun Holiday Romance

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri movie teaser shows Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday falling in love in love during an exotic holiday.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser was dropped today on Kartik Aaryan's birthday.

  • The film marks Kartik and Ananya Panday's reunion after  Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

  • The romantic comedy will hit the screens on December 25.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have reunited six years after their 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. They have collaborated for Karan Johar's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The makers on Saturday unveiled the teaser of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, as a birthday gift for Kartik. The teaser shows Kartik and Ananya's characters falling in love during an exotic holiday.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser

The 1-minute and 34-second teaser begins with "mama's boy" Kartik flaunting his six-pack abs and stating that, from Malaika to Malala and Urfi, to Kamla, no one will let him out of their hands. Ananya is a modern girl who believes in the 90s romance in the hookup culture.

Both are shown poles apart in their personalities and mindsets. Both meet at the airport as they are set for a trip. Kartik teases Ananya on feminism and girls wanting chivalry at the same time. The latter seems irritated at his antics. The teaser shows both enjoying their trip, dancing, singing, and kissing each other.

Kartik and Ananya's on-screen chemistry looks refreshing, and they seem to bring something new to the table with this fun and fresh love story.

Dharma Movies shared Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser, with the caption, "TWO HEARTS - ONE FLIGHT…TO LOVE!❤️Pack your bags, #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is landing in cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS!🥳TEASER OUT NOW! Releasing worldwide on 25 Dec (sic)."

The rom-com is directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), which starred Kartik and was loved and praised by the critics and audience.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release date

The film was initially scheduled for theatrical release on February 13, 2026. Now, it has been preponed to December 25, 2025.

Published At:
Tags

