Dhurandhar Trailer Gives Glimpse Of The High-Stakes World Of Covert Operatives

The trailer of Dhurandhar was launched on November 18.
The spy drama will hit the screens on December 5.
Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.
The highly anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar was unveiled on Tuesday (November 18) at the grand trailer launch event in Mumbai. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. It is written and directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) fame filmmaker Aditya Dhar.
The explosive 4:08-minute trailer gives glimpse of the high-stakes world of covert operatives, where every decision is a matter of life and death, the battle for the nation is fought in the shadows and the lines between hero and operative are violently blurred.
Based on the "incredible true-life events," Dhurandhar promises to be the "biggest and boldest" release of 2025.
Watch Dhurandhar trailer here.
Dhar shared that Dhurandhar isn't just a film, it's a "raw, visceral truth pulled from a deeply personal core." He called it a "tribute to the silent architects of our world, the extraordinary men and women whose monumental work never makes the headlines."
The film is about "honouring the grit, the pain, and the real sacrifice of service."
He also called it the "most challenging, ambitious, and personal film" of his career.
A report in Bollywood Hungama states that Dhurandhar is a "two-part saga." "The film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first installment. It’ll end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part," a source said.
Nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.
The spy saga will arrive in theatres on December 5, 2025.