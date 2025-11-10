Dhurandhar: Sanjay Dutt's Intense First Look As 'The Jinn' Unveiled Ahead Of Trailer Release

Sanjay Dutt's riveting first look poster from Dhurandhar was unveiled today
The trailer of the film will be launched on November 12
The spy drama will hit the screens on December 5
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has brought a highly talented ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Ranveer Singh in his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, which is set for December release. The makers have been unveiling the first look posters of the film's characters. After Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, they revealed Sanjay Dutt's first look from Dhurandhar ahead of the trailer launch. Dhurandhar trailer will be out on November 12 at 12:12 pm.
Sanjay Dutt's first look from Dhurandhar
On Monday, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Dutt. In the caption, they teased Sanjay Dutt's character, calling him "The Jinn", and added, "2 Days To Go!#DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December (sic)."
Recently, the first looks of Sanjay's co-stars Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan were also unveiled. Arjun was introduced as the "Angel of Death", and Madhavan as "The Charioteer of Karma."
Arjun sported short hair, a thick beard, and gave a stern look, with shades on, while Madhavan was dressed in a formal grey suit and glasses, giving a serious expression.
The plot of the film is still under wraps but it is said to be based on the life of Indian spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval of the surgical strike fame. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.
The film's title track, Jogi, was released earlier this month. It marks the Bollywood debut of rapper Hanumankind.
Dhurandhar will hit the screens on December 5, 2025.