Dhurandhar: Sanjay Dutt's Intense First Look As 'The Jinn' Unveiled Ahead Of Trailer Release

Dhurandhar: Makers introduced Sanjay Dutt as "The Jinn" with a character poster from upcoming film. The spy thriller also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Ranveer Singh.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar
Sanjay Dutt's first look from Dhurandhar Photo: Instagram/Sanjay Dutt
info_icon
  • Sanjay Dutt's riveting first look poster from Dhurandhar was unveiled today

  • The trailer of the film will be launched on November 12

  • The spy drama will hit the screens on December 5

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has brought a highly talented ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Ranveer Singh in his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, which is set for December release. The makers have been unveiling the first look posters of the film's characters. After Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, they revealed Sanjay Dutt's first look from Dhurandhar ahead of the trailer launch. Dhurandhar trailer will be out on November 12 at 12:12 pm.

Sanjay Dutt's first look from Dhurandhar

On Monday, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Dutt. In the caption, they teased Sanjay Dutt's character, calling him "The Jinn", and added, "2 Days To Go!#DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December (sic)."

Arjun Rampal's first look poster from Dhurandhar - Instagram
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal's Deadly Avatar As 'Angel Of Death'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Recently, the first looks of Sanjay's co-stars Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan were also unveiled. Arjun was introduced as the "Angel of Death", and Madhavan as "The Charioteer of Karma."

Arjun sported short hair, a thick beard, and gave a stern look, with shades on, while Madhavan was dressed in a formal grey suit and glasses, giving a serious expression.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar title track out - YouTube
Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The plot of the film is still under wraps but it is said to be based on the life of Indian spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval of the surgical strike fame. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film's title track, Jogi, was released earlier this month. It marks the Bollywood debut of rapper Hanumankind.

Dhurandhar will hit the screens on December 5, 2025.

Published At:
Tags

