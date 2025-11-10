Dhurandhar: Sanjay Dutt's Intense First Look As 'The Jinn' Unveiled Ahead Of Trailer Release

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has brought a highly talented ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Ranveer Singh in his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, which is set for December release. The makers have been unveiling the first look posters of the film's characters. After Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, they revealed Sanjay Dutt's first look from Dhurandhar ahead of the trailer launch. Dhurandhar trailer will be out on November 12 at 12:12 pm.