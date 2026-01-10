Hrithik Roshan At 52: Seven Performances That Prove He's More Than A Star

Seven performances that mark the many lives Hrithik Roshan has lived on screen, with heart.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Happy 52nd Birthday, Hrithik Roshan Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At his best, Hrithik doesn’t perform transformation. He allows it, letting time, silence, and experience do the work.

  • These roles show an actor drawn to inner shifts, innocence giving way to resolve, control softening into grace.

  • On his birthday, this list feels less like a ranking and more like a thank you for choosing feeling over flash, again and again.

From the moment he spun across the screen as a wide-eyed boy, Hrithik Roshan carried a quiet promise not just of movie-star looks or gravity-defying dance moves, but of feeling. There was always something hopeful about watching him, as if cinema itself could be kinder, more sincere. Over the years, that promise has deepened. Behind the spectacle is an actor who listens, observes, and slowly inhabits his characters. On his birthday, it feels right to look back at the performances that reveal Hrithik Roshan the artist, not just the icon. 

1. Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) 

A still from Koi... Mil Gaya
A still from Koi... Mil Gaya Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Playing Rohit Mehra could have easily slipped into caricature. Hrithik avoids that trap by anchoring Rohit in emotional truth. His body language is carefully observed; his expressions open and unguarded. Rohit's innocence never feels forced; it feels protected. 

What Hrithik gets right is vulnerability. Rohit is not defined by limitation, but by wonder. His bond with Jaadoo works because Hrithik treats it as a friendship built on trust, not spectacle. Years later, the performance still holds up because it comes from empathy, not imitation. It's one of the rare mainstream turns where kindness becomes the central strength. 

2. Lakshya (2004) 

A still from Lakshya
A still from Lakshya Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Hrithik Roshan's Karan Shergill begins as a young man drifting through privilege with no urgency or direction. What makes Lakshya special is how patiently Hrithik allows this aimlessness to breathe. There are no dramatic shortcuts. His transformation into a soldier is gradual, internal, and deeply believable. He sheds entitlement not through speeches but through silence, discipline, and failure. 

What truly lingers is his restraint. Roshan never pushes for sympathy. He lets awkwardness sit, lets confusion show. And then there's “Main Aisa Kyun Hoon”, a burst of restless energy that captures Karan's inner chaos before order enters his life. It's not just a dance number; it's character psychology in motion. Lakshya remains one of his most honest performances because it trusts stillness. 

3. Dhoom 2 (2006)

A still from Dhoom 2
A still from Dhoom 2 Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Hrithik's Aryan is pure cinematic seduction. But beneath the polish is precision. He understands rhythm, timing, and the pleasure of performance. As an antagonist, he never reaches for menace. Instead, he relies on charm and confidence. 

What makes Aryan memorable is playfulness. Roshan treats the role like a game, and the audience gladly plays along. It's a style, yes, but with control. He knows exactly when to hold back and when to dazzle. 

4. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

A still from Jodhaa Akbar
A still from Jodhaa Akbar Photo: IMDb
info_icon

As Emperor Akbar, Roshan balances power with gentleness. His Akbar is not defined by conquest alone, but by curiosity and moral conflict. The grandeur never overwhelms the man beneath the crown. 

What stands out is his physical control: the measured walk, the still gaze, the softened posture in moments of intimacy. In scenes with Jodhaa, Roshan allows vulnerability to surface without diluting authority. It's a performance rooted in listening. Even today, it remains his most complete portrayal—one where scale and sensitivity coexist. 

5. Guzaarish (2010) 

A still from Guzaarish
A still from Guzaarish Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Ethan Mascarenhas is one of Roshan's most courageous choices. Confined to a wheelchair, he strips away physicality and relies on voice, eyes and emotional modulation. There’s pain here, but also humour, affection and dignity. 

Roshan never pleads for sympathy. He presents Ethan as a man who has loved fully and thought deeply about life. The performance is heavy, but never indulgent. It’s intimate, almost fragile and demands patience from its audience. 

Supriya Pathak - X
Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) 

A still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
A still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Arjun Saluja enters the film clenched tight—emotionally and physically. Roshan plays him as a man constantly bracing himself against life. The brilliance lies in how subtly that armour cracks. The irritation, control and exhaustion in his early scenes are never exaggerated. 

The shift comes not through dialogue, but through experience. After the scuba-diving sequence, Roshan lets wonder wash over his face, almost like someone relearning how to breathe. By the end, Arjun hasn't transformed into a different person, just a freer one. Roshan makes that evolution feel earned, human, and quietly moving. 

7. Super 30 (2019)

A still from Super 30
A still from Super 30 Photo: IMDb
info_icon

As Anand Kumar, Roshan steps into a real-life figure with sincerity. His performance is grounded in intent rather than mimicry. He captures the fire of a teacher who believes education can be revolutionary. 

What works is his warmth. In scenes with students, Roshan radiates belief. Even when the film falters, his commitment doesn't. He makes Anand Kumar feel accessible, driven, and deeply human. 

Hrithik Roshan has a heartfelt post for his 'first teacher' Rajinikanth - Instagram
Hrithik Roshan Extends Best Wishes To Rajinikanth For Completing 50 Years In Cinema: You Were One Of My First Teachers

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

 Hrithik Roshan has grown up in front of us, but he has also grown inward. From dancing his way into our hearts to earning our respect through craft, his journey has been steady, thoughtful and rare. As he celebrates another year, here's wishing him a birthday filled with the same grace and curiosity he brings to the screen.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    CLOSE

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Women's Premier League 2026: Nadine De Klerk's All-Round Show Propels RCB's Thrilling Victory Over MI

    2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned In Dambulla Due To Heavy Rain

    3. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

    4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

    5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

    2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

    3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

    4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

    5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

    Badminton News

    1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

    2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

    3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

    4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

    5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

    2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

    3. US Senate Moves To Curb Trump’s War Powers After Venezuela Operation

    4. SIT Arrests Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru In Gold Loss Case

    5. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

    Entertainment News

    1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

    2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

    3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

    4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

    5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

    US News

    1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

    2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

    3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

    4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

    5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

    World News

    1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

    2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

    3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

    4. Khamenei Says ‘Arrogant’ Trump Will Be ‘Overthrown’ As Protests Spread

    5. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

    Latest Stories

    1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

    2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

    3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

    4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

    5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

    6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

    7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

    8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener