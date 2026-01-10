Hrithik Roshan At 52: Seven Performances That Prove He's More Than A Star

From the moment he spun across the screen as a wide-eyed boy, Hrithik Roshan carried a quiet promise not just of movie-star looks or gravity-defying dance moves, but of feeling. There was always something hopeful about watching him, as if cinema itself could be kinder, more sincere. Over the years, that promise has deepened. Behind the spectacle is an actor who listens, observes, and slowly inhabits his characters. On his birthday, it feels right to look back at the performances that reveal Hrithik Roshan the artist, not just the icon.