Hrithik Roshan Extends Best Wishes To Rajinikanth For Completing 50 Years In Cinema: You Were One Of My First Teachers

Hrithik Roshan expressed admiration for his 'first teacher' Rajinikanth ahead of War 2 and Coolie box office clash on August 14.

  • Ahead of War 2 vs Coolie clash, Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt post for Rajinikanth

  • He called Rajinikanth "one of my first teachers"

  • Hrithik shared screen with the legendary star in the 1986 movie Bhagwaan Dada

Actor Hrithik Roshan worked as a child artist with the legendary star Rajinikanth in the 1986 movie Bhagwaan Dada. He still cherishes the fond memories of sharing the same screen space with Rajinikanth. This Thursday, August 14, Hrithik's War 2 will have a box office clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie. Ahead of its release, the former wished the latter for his completion of 50 years in Indian cinema.

Hrithik Roshan wishes Rajinikanth

On Wednesday, Hrithik took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"

Bhagwaan Dada, directed by Hrithik's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash, starred Rajinikanth as the main lead. It also starred Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan and late Bollywood actress Sridevi alongside Hrithik.

Earlier, at the trailer launch event of Netflix's docu-series The Roshans, recalling his initial days in front of the camera, Hrithik said, "I had no idea that I was standing with the greatest legend of all time. For me, he was Rajni uncle. I used to talk to him like, 'Yeah, no.'... I had my way with him."

The 51-year-old actor also said that if he gets a chance to work with Rajinikanth today, he will be "very different". "I will realise the burden and the weight of the moment that I am sharing screen space with him... He was so gentle and so giving. Whenever I messed up a shot, my grandfather used to cut the shot. And Rajni sir used to take the blame, saying, sorry, sorry, sorry. My fault."

He said that every time he made a mistake, Rajnikanth took the blame on himself so that Hrithik wouldn't get conscious.

About War 2 and Coolie

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, will see Hrithik returning as Major Kabir from the first instalment. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It releases in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film and his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shoubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan.

