Aditya Dhar Reacts To Hrithik Roshan's Review Of Dhurandhar, Says His 'Appreciation Is A Huge Boost'

Hrithik Roshan recently shared two contrasting views on Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar has reacted to his review on Ranveer Singh starrer.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aditya Dhar, Hrithik Roshan
Aditya Dhar on Hrithik Roshan's Dhurandhar review Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aditya Dhar thanked Hrithik Roshan for praising Dhurandhar.

  • He said every actor and every department "gave more than 100%" to the film.

  • Recently, Hrithik gave two contrasting reviews on Dhurandhar.

Recently, Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to praise Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, but he disagreed with the 'politics' of the film. Hours later, he shared another review of Ranveer Singh starrer, which left the internet confused. Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s second review of the film, expressing gratitude for the encouragement and said the team gave 100% to the film.

Aditya Dhar reacts to Hrithik Roshan's review of Dhurandhar

Reacting to Hrithik's review, Dhar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir. Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team. Thank you for celebrating their craft. Part 2 is coming… and we’ll try our best to live up to this encouragement (sic),"

Published At:
